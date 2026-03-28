Mumbai Crime: 2 Police Constables Arrested For Kidnapping Forex Executive, $10,000 Stolen | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two police constables have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a forex company executive and robbing him of $10,000 (`8.65 lakh) in Juhu. The police said the stolen cash has not yet been recovered, and efforts are on to trace three other accused.

Sandeep Shinde, 33, posted at the BKC police station, and Gajendra Rajput, 40, attached to the Jogeshwari police station, were among five persons who allegedly carried out the abduction on Wednesday afternoon. The incident unfolded when the 30-year-old delivery executive travelled to Juhu to hand over foreign currency to a client.

At 2 pm, near Juhu Circle, he was allegedly cornered and forced into a car, where he was allegedly assaulted. The captors also threatened to frame him in a false case. The group drove him to Dahisar, where they snatched the bag containing $10,000. The victim’s cries for help drew the attention of passers-by, leading to a commotion that caught the eye of a police patrol unit. As the accused tried to flee, Shinde was caught on the spot by Dahisar patrol officers.

He was initially taken to the Dahisar police station before being handed over to the Juhu police. During questioning, investigators uncovered Rajput’s involvement, who was arrested on Friday at his residence in Thane. A case was registered on Thursday under charges including kidnapping, extortion, dacoity, and impersonating a public servant. Shinde was produced before a court and remanded for 10 days of police custody.

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