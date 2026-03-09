Mumbai Crime: 2 Men Surrender In Court In Kandivali Property Dispute Murder Case | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have taken custody of two men who surrendered before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali for the murder of 60-year-old Ramlakhan Yadav over a property dispute in September 2025.

Chandtabhushan Chauhan and Vijaykumar Chauhan, both aged 40-45, allegedly stormed Yadav’s residence in Laljipada, Kandivali West, on September 5. They claimed ownership of the property, verbally abused the family and assaulted them, causing serious injuries to Yadav.

He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, treated and discharged the same day. The next day, he developed chest pain and was readmitted around 5.30 pm. Doctors declared him dead in the ICU at 7.45 pm. The duo is now in judicial custody following interrogation.

