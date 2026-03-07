Mumbai Crime: 5 Hawkers Arrested For Allegedly Attacking BMC Officials During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Kandivali

Police detain hawkers after an alleged attack on BMC officials during an anti-encroachment drive at Lokhandwala Complex in Kandivali East | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 7: The Samta Nagar police arrested five hawkers for allegedly attacking officers and employees of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) during an anti-encroachment drive in Kandivali East. The incident occurred on Friday around 8 pm. The police have registered an FIR against more than 12 hawkers in connection with the incident.

Anti-encroachment drive turns violent

According to the police, the incident took place at Lokhandwala Circle in the Lokhandwala Complex. Several illegal hawkers had been encroaching on the area daily, causing inconvenience to residents.

On Friday evening, when BMC officers and employees were carrying out an anti-encroachment drive, several hawkers who were allegedly operating illegally gathered at the spot and attacked the BMC team with sticks. The attackers also damaged a JCB machine used during the drive. During the ruckus, three BMC employees sustained injuries.

However, the police said that the hawkers had mainly assaulted the JCB driver, and no one was seriously injured during the action.

Police say civic body had not informed them in advance

The Samta Nagar police clarified that the BMC had not informed them about the anti-encroachment drive in advance. Usually, the civic body informs the police before conducting such operations so that adequate police protection can be provided.

Since Friday was Shiv Jayanti, many police personnel were deployed for bandobast duty. However, as soon as the police were informed about the incident, they rushed to Lokhandwala Complex and brought the situation under control.

FIR registered against several hawkers

BMC officer Hemant Pant filed a complaint in the matter, following which the police registered an FIR against several hawkers under Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kuldeep Chudawat (27), Mahendrasingh Chudawat (31), Shaaurya Charla (19), Jash Charla (20), and Aslam Shaikh (27), all residents of Kandivali East.

Political reaction and residents’ response

Speaking to the media, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Several hawkers had gathered from the Krantinagar area. Some of them were allegedly Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to attack the BMC officers. However, local citizens and the police intervened, preventing the situation from escalating further. Obstructing government employees from performing their duties is a serious offence, and strict action should be taken against the hawkers.”

“The Lokhandwala Residents Association strongly condemns the attack on BMC officials during the anti-encroachment drive. The actions of a few instigators do not represent the peaceful residents of Lokhandwala Township. We fully support the BMC team and the police investigation,” said Shishir Vivekanand Shetty of the Lokhandwala Residents Association.

