Kasturba Police Arrest Two Forest Guards After Minor Girls Report Alleged Molestation At Sanjay Gandhi National Park | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Two forest guards were arrested by the Kasturba police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly molesting two minor girls at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The incident occurred on November 26.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Markande and Prabhu Chormare, both around 35 years old.

According to the police, both guards had travelled from Aurangabad to Mumbai as tourists. The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm on Thursday. When the two minor girls were walking near a lake in the Vanrai train area, the guards allegedly followed them, asked for their phone numbers and touched them inappropriately.

Girls Contact Police Helpline

The girls dialled the police helpline number 100, following which the Nirbhaya Pathak team rushed to the park. The police detained the accused and brought them to the police station.

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Case Registered Under POCSO Act

A case has been registered under Sections 74, 78 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

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