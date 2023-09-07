Mumbai Crime: 2 Embezzle Diamonds Worth ₹45.62 Lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station has registered a case against two individuals for their alleged embezzlement of diamonds worth Rs 45.62 lakh.

The complainant, Ashokbhai Kanjibhai Anghan, is a diamond merchant and owner of Dhuwisha James Diamond company in BKC. He had business relations with the accused, Hiren Sawani, who worked as an agent for diamond sales and purchases. Their previous dealings over the past three years had been satisfactory, leading to Ashokbhai's trust in Hiren. On September 1, Hiren contacted Ashokbhai via WhatsApp, requesting four diamonds and sending his employee and accomplice in the crime, Anand Lodalia, to collect them. Following the message, Ashokbhai handed over diamonds worth Rs 3 lakh to Anand and was assured that the deal would be concluded within two hours. However, Hiren failed to contact Ashokbhai for three days and did not respond to his calls.

Investigations later revealed that Hiren employed a similar method with another diamond merchant, Bhimjibhai Kalathia, and his accomplice, Anand, collected diamonds worth Rs 15.62 lakh. Further investigation indicated that the accused had defrauded several other diamond merchants, amassing diamonds worth a total of Rs 45.62 lakh. Further investigations are underway.

