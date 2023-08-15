Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons | representative pic/ Pexels

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11 has arrested two individuals, Nilesh and Amul, for allegedly possessing illegal weapons. The Crime Branch confiscated two pistols and five live cartridges from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch set up a trap at Poisar Gymkhana Road in Kandivali West, resulting in the successful arrest of the accused. It was revealed that the accused were engaged in the unlawful sale of weapons, which they had obtained without proper licenses from Dhule.

The accused have been charged under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as well as sections 37 (1) A and 135 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Kashinath Chavhan, Senior Police Inspector of Crime Branch Unit 11, and his team conducted the operation that led to the arrests.

