Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Killing 28-Year-Old Man Following Dispute Over Roadside Sleeping Space

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Two people were arrested on Sunday afternoon, hours after allegedly killing a 28- year-old man during a scuffle on a sleeping spot outside a shop. According to the information received from the VP road police, the deceased, Sunil Lombre, who worked as a loader, had gone to sleep on the platform outside a shop in an inebriated state.

Quarrel Over Sleeping Space Led To Murder

However, Sagar Pawar, 45, and Prabhu Bhoir, 38, were also drunk and already occupying the spot. Lombare tried to whisk both of them away, but the duo didn't budge. A quarrel ensued and the deceased argued that the place belonged to him as he always slept there. Enraged, Pawar and Bhoir assaulted him, after which the latter took out a rope cutter from his pocket and attacked Lombare on the neck.

He started bleeding profusely and rushed to the nearby beat police post, prompting the cops to take him to JJ Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Pawar and Bhoir were arrested within hours of the incident, said senior Inspector Kishore Shinde.