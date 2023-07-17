Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Boy Held For Raping Female Neighbour

Representational image |

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old neighbour on Saturday afternoon. According to the police, the victim had two houses, one next to each other. On Saturday afternoon she went to her second house, which is usually kept close. She went there to do some cleaning when the accused entered from the door, locked it from inside.

In her statement to the police, she said that he gagged her mouth and told her to not scream and if she did, he would kill her. The victim added that she was stripped naked, and was raped by the accused, forcefully. He was sent to jail in October last year.

After this, she was scared to approach the police thinking nobody would believe her. Police sources confirmed that the victim's husband is currently placed in jail who was arrested for drug-related offenses under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA).

Gathering courage, she approached the police late at night on Saturday and registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

The accused was arrested on Sunday morning by the police from his house. He is currently in police custody till July 20.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (2) (death threat) of the Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)