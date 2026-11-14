Mumbai Crime: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Kandivali After Accused Threaten To Leak Private Video; 4 Held, Including 2 Minors

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Mumbai: Four men, including two minors, were held for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl twice in Kandivali after blackmailing her with threats to circulate a purported private video of her on social media. The accused allegedly used the threat of public humiliation to force the survivor to meet them, with the assaults reported on November 6 and 10.

Details Of The Horrific Crime

According to the police, the first incident took place on November 6, when one of the accused, a 17-year-old known to the girl and residing in the same locality, approached her at around 6 pm. He allegedly claimed to possess a video showing her bathing and threatened to circulate it online unless she accompanied him or agreed to his demands.

Fearing that the video would be made public, the girl reportedly went with him to the Hanuman Nagar area of Kandivali. There, the accused and his associates allegedly sexually assaulted her in turns, as reported by Hindustan Times. They also threatened her with further circulation of obscene videos if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The survivor was allegedly targeted again four days later. On November 10, one of the accused contacted her through Snapchat and asked her to come to their place. Afraid of being publicly humiliated, she went there, where two of the four accused allegedly raped her again.

Case Filed, All 4 Accused Held

The girl then approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The police launched an operation to trace those named in the complaint and apprehended all four accused from different locations.

The two minors, both aged 17, were sent to an observation home in Dongri. The other two accused, aged 18 and 22, were produced before a special sessions court in Dindoshi and remanded to police custody until Monday, November 16. The investigation is underway.

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