Mumbai Crime: ₹1.33 Crore Cash Stolen From E-Commerce Office In Prabhadevi, Biometric Lock Disabled; Probe Underway

Rs 1.33 Crore Cash Stolen From E-Commerce Office In Prabhadevi, Biometric Lock Disabled | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 19: A major theft has come to light at an e-commerce business office located in Prabhadevi, where unidentified persons allegedly stole Rs 1.33 crore in cash by disabling the biometric lock and using duplicate keys to gain access to the premises.

Business operations and cash storage

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sagar Ramsajan Dubey (27), a resident of Dadar West, has been running an e-commerce business since 2018 along with his partners Harshil Kishor Sutaraye and Gautam Mahendra Chavan.

The trio operates from an office at Sunshine Tower, S.B. Road, near Prabhadevi railway station, dealing in online and offline sales of mobile phones and electronic goods. Five employees work at the office.

Between December 16, 2025, and January 16, 2026, cash generated from sales was stored in a cupboard at the office. The amount included 282 bundles of Rs 500 notes and seven bundles of Rs 100 notes, totalling Rs 1.41 crore.

Sequence of events

On January 16, Dubey and Sutaraye left the office around 6.30 pm, followed by Chavan about half an hour later. After the remaining staff left, employee Ravikant Karale allegedly locked the office.

The next morning, at around 10.50 am, Chavan and an employee went to open the office and noticed that the biometric machine was damaged, though the glass door lock was intact.

Dubey was informed and rushed to the office. Upon checking the cupboard, they found only Rs 8.70 lakh in cash, indicating that approximately Rs 1.33 crore had been stolen.

CCTV footage reveals modus operandi

CCTV footage revealed that an unknown person had cut off the power supply to disable the biometric lock, entered the office using a duplicate key, opened the drawer and cupboard with another duplicate key, and stole the cash.

Also Watch:

Case registered

Dubey later lodged a complaint at the Dadar police station. A case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/