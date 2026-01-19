Mumbai Crime: 2 Salesmen Flee Borivali Shop With ₹6.79 Crore Worth Of Gold, Diamonds, & Silver Bars; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Two salesmen at a jewellery shop in Borivali West allegedly stole gold ornaments, diamonds, and silver bars valued at around Rs6.79 crore before fleeing, police said.

About The Case

The accused, identified as Prabhu Singh and Narayan Singh, both from Rajasthan, worked at My Gold Point in Rosemar Building, Holy Cross Road, IC Colony. The MHB police registered a theft case against them on January 15 following a complaint by shop owner Rakesh Shantilal Porwal. According to the FIR, the theft took place between 10.30 pm Tuesday and 1.30 pm Wednesday.

Porwal had left the task of locking valuables in two iron safes to the duo. After closing the shop on Tuesday night, they reportedly stayed back. The next day, Porwal went to Dahanu for personal work. A customer later informed him that the shop was locked from the outside. Unable to reach the salesmen, whose phones were switched off, Porwal rushed back and found the safes empty.

The stolen items included a Rs15 lakh solitaire diamond, 800g and 1kg silver bars, 650g pledged gold, two 100g 24- carat gold biscuits, 23 mangalsutras, over 235 earrings, 325 rings, 50 bracelets, 85 chains, and other jewellery. The police suspect they fled to their Rajasthan village. A manhunt is underway, with teams from local police and the Crime Branch dispatched.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/