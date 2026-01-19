 Mumbai Crime: 2 Salesmen Flee Borivali Shop With ₹6.79 Crore Worth Of Gold, Diamonds, & Silver Bars; Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: 2 Salesmen Flee Borivali Shop With ₹6.79 Crore Worth Of Gold, Diamonds, & Silver Bars; Probe Underway

Two salesmen at a Borivali jewellery shop allegedly stole gold, diamonds, and silver worth around Rs 6.79 crore before fleeing. The theft happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. The accused, Prabhu Singh and Narayan Singh, worked at My Gold Point and are believed to have fled to Rajasthan. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 2 Salesmen Flee Borivali Shop With ₹6.79 Crore Worth Of Gold, Diamonds, & Silver Bars; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Two salesmen at a jewellery shop in Borivali West allegedly stole gold ornaments, diamonds, and silver bars valued at around Rs6.79 crore before fleeing, police said.

About The Case

The accused, identified as Prabhu Singh and Narayan Singh, both from Rajasthan, worked at My Gold Point in Rosemar Building, Holy Cross Road, IC Colony. The MHB police registered a theft case against them on January 15 following a complaint by shop owner Rakesh Shantilal Porwal. According to the FIR, the theft took place between 10.30 pm Tuesday and 1.30 pm Wednesday.

The stolen items included a Rs15 lakh solitaire diamond, 800g and 1kg silver bars, 650g pledged gold, two 100g 24- carat gold biscuits, 23 mangalsutras, over 235 earrings, 325 rings, 50 bracelets, 85 chains, and other jewellery. The police suspect they fled to their Rajasthan village. A manhunt is underway, with teams from local police and the Crime Branch dispatched.

