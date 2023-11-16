Mumbai Crime: 1 Dead, 5 Injured As Fight Breaks Out Between Two Groups In Bhandup

Mumbai Police | Representative Image

Mumbai: Bhandup police have registered an FIR against six people on charges of murder and attempt to murder. According to the information, a clash broke out due to two groups teasing each other in front of Janta Flour Mill located in Kokan Nagar, Bhandup (West).

A police officer said that people from one group attacked people from the other group with bamboo sticks and knives. In which one died and five people were injured.

According to the information received from the police, the incident took place around 12.30 pm on 16th November. When two groups Aniket Ambre, Swapnil Ambre, Vinay Raut, Ganesh Kolpate, Mayur Kotiyan alias Doodh, Nitesh Digambar Parab alias Chicho and Suraj Ramesh Bhalerao (22) attacked the deceased, Kalpesh Chavan, Chetan Natekar, Ashish Vane, Hrithik Shelar, Sangram Jadhav.

In this attack, the deceased was injured with a knife and was taken to the hospital where the doctor declared Suraj brought dead.

A police officer said that both these groups were sitting separately and drinking alcohol. Meanwhile, Aniket Ambre, Swapnil Ambre, Vinay Raut, Ganesh Kolpate, Mayur Kotiyan alias Doodh, Nitesh Digambar Parab alias Chicho and Suraj Ramesh Bhalerao. These people teasing the other group due to which the other group attacked these people.

Bhandup Police has registered an FIR against the accused in this case under sections 302, 307, 323, 141, 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506, and Maharashtra Police Act 37(1)(a).