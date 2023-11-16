Mumbai: Driver Loses Control, Hits Pedestrian On Sion-Panvel Highway; Victim Seriously Injured | Freepik

In a distressing incident that occurred on Wednesday, a pedestrian sustained severe injuries in an accident within the jurisdiction of Khandeshwar police station on the Sion-Panvel highway.

Details of the accident

The victim, Archana Mahadev Mane (40), was crossing the road on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the unfortunate incident unfolded. Reports indicate that the driver lost control, resulting in hitting Mane and causing significant harm. The driver was identified as Dilip Uday Rani, 44.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and Mane was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Her injuries have been described as serious, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

