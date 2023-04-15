Mumbai: CREDAI National, IGBC to construct 4,000 green projects | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) announced a nationwide partnership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to construct 4,000 green projects by 2030. The announcement was made during the CREDAI’s investiture ceremony on Saturday.

The CREDAI pledged to build more than 1,000 certified green projects in the next two years across India, and 4,000 projects by 2030, through adoption of the IGBC green and net zero building ratings. This will mean an addition of over four lakh housing units in the green development category across the country.

“The aim is to reduce carbon footprint by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The project will provide an impetus towards charting a roadmap for the same besides aligning the CREDAI to our country’s vision of reaching net zero by 2070,” said CREDAI National President Boman Irani.

On the occasion, CREDAI-MCHI President Domnic Romell added, “The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remains one of the most valuable property markets in the country, contributing majorly to the state and national economy. The CREDAI-MCHI will continue to work towards good governance, rejuvenating housing policies, optimising zero carbon practices in the MMR.”