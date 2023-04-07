CREDAI-MCHI Kalyan-Dombivli unit’s 12th property expo has an extensive range of options on display

The CREDAI-MCHI Kalyan-Dombivli unit has organised its 12th property expo, which is being held from April 6-9, 2023 at Phadke Ground, near Lal Chowki, Kalyan west with an extensive range of options on display. Over 50 developers are showcasing over 100 RERA certified properties to choose from during the event.

The chapter has been established to make Kalyan-Dombivli the most preferred destination for affordable and mid income housing through organised, planned and balanced development, foster and forge unity, co-operation and mutual support amongst its members, create a platform for interaction with the regulatory bodies and government agencies on policy matters relating to the development of this region, adopt an ethical code of conduct and propagate best-in-class industry practices amongst its members.

CREDAI-MCHI KDU provides opportunities to its members by holding seminars and conventions at periodical intervals for close interaction on several issues concerning the real estate sector. It provides a one-stop solution on diverse matters concerning the real estate sector and all necessary insights on activities across the Kalyan-Dombivli region and adds substantial value by making the Kalyan-Dombivli unit the most preferred destination for substantial developments.

Kalyan is shortlisted to become a ‘Smart City’ under the Smart Cities Mission of the Government of India and the region is witnessing various connectivity infrastructure projects including several metro lines. From a scenario where it was known for entry-level housing, the presence of reputed developers and their lifestyle projects has changed its perception to a considerable extent.