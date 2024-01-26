Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo 2024 Draws Crowds With Zero Fees, Vastu Compliant Options & Competitive Loans | FPJ

Vanita Sawant, a housewife from Kurla West took time off on Republic Day to finalise her dream home. She headed straight to the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex where India’s largest Property Expo 2024 is currently underway.

“I am looking for a studio apartment in Kurla’s Nehru Nagar area. The Expo is the best place to check out options as well as take full advantage of the “Zero is our Hero” theme which offers zero registration fees and zero stamp duty for home buyers.

Vanita's dream comes true

After checking a couple of stalls she is all set to make a go for a Raghav Developers property in Kurla. Senior consultant Ishita Singh is helping her with the process including a seamless bank procedure to avail of a loan for her dream house. “We have tie ups with banks and we are helping her get a bank loan at a competitive rate of interest”, she said.

All this is happening under one roof. The possibility of checking out several stalls to meet your specifications for a dream home, loans, unmissable offers and Vastu Gyan as well! Like Niranjan Mahapatra, another potential home buyer put it: I am so happy that the property that I have short listed is Vastu Compliant. I want the main door of my house to face the east so that when I step out my face can tap into the energy of the sun”, he says.

Over 1000 properties both residential and commercial on display

With over a 1000 properties both residential and commercial on display, 100 plus developers and 25 plus home loan options including interaction with 12 major banks - HDFC and SBI included, you couldn’t ask for all things real estate at one place. The 31st edition of the Expo organised by CREDAI-MCHI at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex from January 26 to 28 promises offers hard to resist. Under one roof, the Expo offers potential buyers the golden chance to explore a bouquet of properties and financing options!

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was to inaugurate the Expo on Friday had to give it miss following Maratha Quota activity Manoj Jarange’s rally.

Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the function on January 27 and 28 respectively.

18,000 registrations were recorded on the first day

According to CREDIA-MCHI president Keval Valambhia, 18,000 registrations were recorded on the first day of the event. “We are expecting more foot falls on the weekend. The response has been tremendous,” he said.The Expo garnered participation from renowned developers, including Piramal Realty, Adani Realty, Raymond Realty, Dosti Realty, Rustomjee Group, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, L&T, Veena Developers, Ashar Group, Jangid Group, Raghav Raj Builder and Developers, Puneet Group, Runwal Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., Atul Project, and UK Realty.

Financial institutions such as HDFC, SBI, KANAI INFRA LLP, Tata Capital, Bank of Baroda, L&T Finance, ICICI Bank, LIC HFL, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, and Hinduja Housing Finance, among others, are actively participating in the expo.

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising 1800 plus members from the real estate industry in Mumbai region.