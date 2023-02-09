Mumbai: Crawford market shop raided, one arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes

Seized vaping materials and flavoured nicotine products | Sherine Raj

A 55-year-old man was arrested from Crawford market on Wednesday for allegedly selling e-cigarettes that have been banned in India since 2019. The police raided his store and seized various vaping materials and flavoured nicotine products worth more than Rs 2.5 lakhs.

𝗘-𝗰𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝗛𝗙𝗪

The ban on vaping came into force three years ago following the directives issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. According to the government, the ban on vaping would help in ''protecting the population”, especially the youth from the risk of addiction to nicotine through e-cigarettes. Vaping mainly involves using a device that evaporates a nicotine-containing liquid which the user inhales while using it. However, although vaping is formally banned in India, they are available at cigarette shops and various online marketplaces and mostly cost anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 3,500.

𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗲-𝗰𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀

Following the instructions of the ban, the Mumbai police has been conducting various raids throughout the city, one of which was carried out on Wednesday. The police received a tip-off regarding the illegal sale and storage of electronic cigarettes at a shop in the famous Crawford market in South Mumbai.

The police raided the shop and arrested a 55-year-old man identified as Ashok Katara, residing at Andheri. They seized e-cigarettes from various international companies and also seized different types of flavoured nicotine products which are used in the e-cigarettes.

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘃𝗮𝗽𝗲

A case has been registered against the accused and the investigation of the source of the products is underway. The punishment for using an e-cigarette ranges from a fine of one to five lakh rupees, as well as imprisonment for 1 to 3 years, while those found storing the devices may face imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or a fine up to Rs 50,000.

