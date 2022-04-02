Mumbai: CR to carry out micro-tunnelling activity between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg to solve tracks flooding problem

If all goes according to plan, the flooding problem on the railway tracks between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg will be minimised before the next monsoon arrives in Mumbai.

Currently, this section of CRs suburban line is considered one of the most sensitive locations in terms of flooding during monsoons.

Construction of underground RCC Drainage using micro tunnelling methods at four locations between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg has been approved by MCGM and letters have been issued for the execution of works after a recent joint site inspection.

"Estimated cost of this project is around Rs 24 crore, which has been likely to complete in 15 months," said an official of CR.

These four locations include HariyaliNalla, Santoshi Mata Nalla, New flyover Nalla and Karvenagarnalla located between Vikhroli and Kanjurgmarg.

The work will be executed by railway's CR division and funded by the BMC. The existing system of culverts and drains, even after cleaning, was falling short, leading to waterlogging.

"The situation on the tracks worsens during high-intensity rainfall coupled with high tide, inadequate capacity of a culvert, lower stormwater drainage network carrying capacity," said an official of CR, adding that after completion of this project situation will be definitely improved.

Earlier, a proposal for constructing new underground RCC Drainage using micro tunnelling methods at seven locations including one between Matunga and Sion, two between Sion and Kurla and four between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg was submitted by CR later this month.

"Out of seven proposals of construction of underground RCC Drainage using micro tunnelling methods, four have been agreed to by the BMC. The remaining three locations will be observed during this year's monsoon for the effectiveness of other up-gradation of waterways works being done by BMC in these areas including setting up a mini pumping station at Pila Bungalow area," said officials adding that the requirement of augmentation of waterways will be assessed after monsoon 2022.

Asked about the benefits of the proposed underground drainage lines, a senior officer of CR said, "In recent past, we noticed that because of the inadequate drainage system between Vikhroli -Kanjurgmarg, results to overflowing during heavy rains, leading to flooding on the tracks. This problem will be resolved only by augmentation of waterways".

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:46 PM IST