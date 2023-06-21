Mumbai: CR Stops Restaurant-on-wheels Bogie-Wogie On Its Tracks

In a blow to food enthusiasts and travellers, the popular 'Restaurant On Wheels' located outside Platform 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is set to down its shutters in October 2023. The Central Railways (CR) has decided not to renew the contract for the operation of Bogie-Wogie, its first-ever 'Restaurant On Wheels', citing the proposed redevelopment project of CSMT as the reason. The contract expires in October, according to a senior CR official who said they are exploring the possibility of floating a new tender for to start a similar facility in nearby area.

Since its inception in October 2021, the Bogie-Wogie had become a beloved landmark and an attraction for people of all ages. With its unique concept and fine-dining ambience, the restaurant has been frequented by approximately 6,500 to 7,000 visitors each month, including a large number of youth and students.

Unique attraction

The specially designed rail car restaurant had a seating capacity of 40 patrons. It has offered a one-of-a-kind dining experience and was popular for its diverse menu, which includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines, special North Indian, South Indian, and regional dishes. The affordable prices and exceptional taste and quality of the food have made it a favorite among travelers and tourists.

"The tendering process of CSMT redevelopment project is already completed, work will start soon. The CSMT redevelopment project will require the relocation of several utilities, including the 'Restaurant On Wheels' located outside Platform 18," said an official of CR. While the exact relocation site has not been finalized, sources reveal that the Central Railways is considering starting a new 'Restaurant On Wheels' either at Dadar or Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

Similar restaurant-on-wheels planned at other stations

However, railway authorities are planning to start similar restaurants at other stations including Dadar and LTT in future but the impending closure of the Bogie-Wogie restaurant has sparked concerns among its loyal patrons. Sudhir Savant, a resident of Pune, expressed his disappointment, stating, "When we sit here, we feel like we are traveling on a moving train, and the food here is delicious. Whenever we visit the station, we never miss this restaurant."

Similarly, Ayan Shah, a 22-year-old student from South Mumbai, highlighted the restaurant's safe location and ample parking space, which has made it their go-to dinner spot, especially during late hours when most other restaurants are closed.

Read Also Restaurant on wheels: Railways want Bogie Wogie to be tourist attraction