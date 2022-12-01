e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: CR records scrap revenue of Rs. 283.61 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - November); highest ever recorded

CR's Scrap Revenue reaches Rs. 283.61 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - November). This is the highest ever revenue recorded by the Railways so far.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
Mumbai: CR's Scrap Revenue reaches Rs. 283.61 crore in FY 2022-23 (April - November). This is the highest ever revenue recorded by the Railways so far. 

Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all railway locations/divisions scrap free.

During the current financial year 2022-23 (April to November), Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 283.61 crore from sale of scrap which is 29.54% higher than the proportionate target of Rs.218.92 crore upto November 2022 and the highest ever sale for the April to November period. The sale in same period last year was Rs. 280.18 crore.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly. He also said that Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations in railways.

