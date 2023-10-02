Mumbai: CR Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi By Adorning 2 Local Train Rakes With Swachhta, Gandhi-Themed Artwork

FPJ

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Central Railway (CR) paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by adorning two suburban local train rakes with Swachhta (cleanliness) and Gandhi-themed artwork. The event was marked by a flag-off ceremony at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, where GM/CR Naresh Lalwani officiated the festivities.

According to CR, both themed local train rakes embarked on their journey from CSMT.

First themed rakes first trip departed from CSMT at 11:48 am as a CSMT-Goregaon local train service adorned with vibrant Swachhta and Gandhi-themed artwork. Second themed rakes inaugural trip departed from CSMT to Kalyan as a slow local train service at 11:50 am, showcasing the artistic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Diesel engine embellished with artwork

In addition to the two local train rakes, a shunting diesel engine was also embellished with artwork inspired by Gandhi's teachings, further amplifying the message of cleanliness and peace.

At CSMT station, a striking Rangoli depicting Gandhiji's iconic silhouette and principles was displayed, captivating the attention of commuters and visitors alike.

Further enriching the commemoration, two nukkad natak (street plays) with Swachhata messages were performed by talented artists from CR at CSMT station. These engaging performances served as a reminder of the significance of cleanliness in our daily lives.

"A part from that an enlightening exhibition was hosted at CSMT station, focusing on various Swachhata themes, including bio-toilets, plastic ban initiatives, and the promotion of eco-friendly jute bags. This exhibition aimed to raise awareness and encourage eco-conscious practices among the public" said an official of CR.