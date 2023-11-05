Mumbai: CR Marks 73 Glorious Years With Golden Illumination Of Iconic CSMT Building

FPJ

The Central Railway, which is the successor to Great Indian Peninsula Railway, celebrated its 73rd year on Sunday by illuminating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in golden lighting. The significant station was chosen for the commemoration as it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and also serves as the Central Railway headquarters.

Commenting on the occasion, CR chief spokesperson Dr Shivraj Manaspure said, “Established in 1951, the CR has played a pivotal role in connecting the bustling metropolis of Mumbai with various parts of the country, facilitating the movement of passengers and goods on an unprecedented scale.” It has been a symbol of connectivity, progress, and efficiency in the Indian railways system, dating back to its inception, he remarked.

Dr Manaspure continued, “At the heart of this remarkable journey lies the iconic CSMT. This architectural masterpiece stands as a testament to the rich history and cultural heritage of India's railway system.”

The CSMT building, designed by the British architect Frederick William Stevens, is a true marvel of Victorian Gothic Revival architecture. With its grand stone façade, soaring turrets, and intricate detailing, it has been a symbol of Mumbai's identity for over a century. This heritage building has witnessed countless journeys, emotions, and stories throughout its existence.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)