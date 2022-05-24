Mumbai: CR General Manager reviews workshops, train maintenance on Divisions during Rolling Stock Conference

General Manager of the Central Railway Anil Kumar Lahoti reviewed the performance of Workshops and train maintenance on Divisions during the Rolling Stock Unit In-charge Conference held on 19th-20th May 2022.

AK Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Heads of Rolling Stock Department, Chief Workshop Managers of Matunga, Parel, Sanpada, Kurduwadi Workshops and Senior Divisional Mechanical and Electrical Engineers from Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Nagpur and Solapur Divisions heading maintenance of Mail / Express Trains, EMU suburban services and Freight trains attended the conference.

The General Manager exhorted all Unit Heads to continue their contribution to the environment and cleaning areas which has resulted in Central Railway’s winning the Indian Railway’s Environment and Cleanliness Shield this year- a rare hat-trick of wins!!.

He also released a Rolling Stock Yearly Booklet 2021-22. Stepping up of High-Speed Vehicle carrier coaches (NMGH-S), LHB coach and bogie overhaul at Matunga, wagon out turn at Kurduwadi, the overhaul of EMU coaches at Sanpada and various technical and managerial issues were discussed during the conference.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 08:06 PM IST