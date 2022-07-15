Mumbai: CR general manager inaugurates Q-series relay production in Byculla

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated the production of Q-series Relay at the Signal & Telecommunication Workshop, Byculla on Friday. He also inaugurated the Thick Web Switch specially made for in-house training purposes.
The General Manager in his address during the inauguration said that relays are an important part of the signalling system and non-availability of the same can lead to delays in several projects.
In-house manufacture of relays will ensure better quality and timely availability of relays and will help in the completion of projects in time.
The Signal & Telecommunication Workshop, Byculla is the 3rd workshop on Indian Railways with the facility of inhouse manufacturing of relays. The production of relays in-house will also cater to the needs of relays for signal works on the Central Railway.
A K Shrivastav, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunications Engineer, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Amarendra Singh, Chief Works Manager, S&T Workshop, Byculla, Piyush Kakkad, Chief Signal Engineer and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present during the occasion.
