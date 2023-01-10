CR felicitates 6 Mumbai division staff who helped avert mishaps

Mumbai: CR felicitates staff who helped avert mishaps | Representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) authorities felicitated six employees including two from the Mumbai division with General Manager's Safety Award on Monday.

The awards were given to appreciate their alertness during duty, their contribution towards averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during Nov-Dec 2022.

Awards and cash prize handed out

Of the six employees, Deepu Kumar (fitter) and Rupesh Gorakhnath Mhatre (fitter) are of the Mumbai division. Pramendra Kumar Shakya (technician) and Ritesh Rajendra Jawanjal (track maintainer) are from Nagpur division, while Shresth Khere (assistant station manager) and Jai Prakash Tulshiram (keyman) are from Bhusaval division. They received the award which includes a medal, a commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and Rs 2,000 in cash from Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Central Railway and Western Railway, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station on Jan 9.

Mr Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff and said they are exemplary role models. He said the awardees showed great commitment towards the safe running of trains in various areas such as the detection of trolley cracks, detection of sparkling wheels and hot axles, and for relaying timely information about sparks and smoke coming from a passing train.

