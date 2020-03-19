Coronavirus in Mumbai: Central Railway and Western Railways conduct thermal screening at stations

Mumbai: In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Central and Western Railways have begun thermal screening of the passengers at major stations such as Churchgate, Dadar, Thane and Kalyan.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR, said that they are taking all the necessary precautions at all the Mumbai railway stations for which they have set a health post at the platforms. “We have started infrared thermal check at the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Thane and Kalyan railway stations and the doctors who are posted are monitoring the commuters at these stations,” he said.

They have also instructed all the doctors to take extra care and have given them training to identify the symptoms of COVID-19. On finding any suspected cases, they need to inform the stations managers and the BMC health department.

Similarly, WR has also started the thermal screening of commuters at Churchgate station. “The screening started on Wednesday. All the commuters are being checked. Those having high or mild fever are being asked to get themselves checked by general physicians,” said an official.

Meanwhile, CR and WR are spreading awareness by displaying COVID-19 posters at all their railway stations and informing passengers by making an announcement about what precautions should be taken to stay safe.