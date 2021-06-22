Mumbai: Covid bus continues to monitor G South ward

Keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to ramp up its testing and screening. The G South ward's initiative called 'covid bus' continues to visit slum pockets in the area to not only screen and test residents, but also to trace high-risk contacts. The bus is equipped to screen and test up to 300 people each day. It is also equipped with an X-Ray and oximeters.

The bus works closely with local fever clinics and mobile dispensaries located around tightly packed slum pockets of the ward. The covid bus visits impacted areas of G South ward, including Worli Koliwada, BDD chawl, Siddharth Nagar and Jijamata Nagar.

This bus was collectively inaugurated by state Health Minister Rajesh tope, Environment Minister Aditya Thakeray and BMC commissioner last year. "The covid bus helps in rapid testing, detection of patients using AI-based X Rays and tracing of high-risk contacts. This will help us keep a close vigil on slum pockets," said a BMC official.