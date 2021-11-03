Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination to remain shut at government and municipal centres from November 4 to November 7

In the wake of Diwali festival, all BMC and government vaccination centers will remain closed from November 4 to November 7 in Mumbai. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday making the annoncement said that the vaccination process will begin again on Monday, November 8.

"Dear Mumbaikars, All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed from November 4 to November 7. The vaccination process will begin again on November 8, 2021," the BMC informed in a tweet.

Mumbai is inching closer to 100% Covid-19 vaccination coverage, with most people having received at least one dose.

However, civic officials are confused over the accurate number of citizens from the city who have been actually vaccinated.

A large number of people from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other parts of the state have taken the jabs in Mumbai, thus, the number of doses administered may not mean the same as the number of Mumbai residents vaccinated.

Mumbai’s estimated adult population eligible for vaccination is 9.2 million. As of Tuesday, the city had administered 9.1 million first doses, taking the vaccination coverage to 99%. According to the CoWIN dashboard, the number of second doses administered in Mumbai stood at 5.6 million, and altogether, the city had administered 14.7 million doses.

Yesterday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed district collectors to make sure that every eligible citizen in their respective districts is vaccinated with first dose till November 30.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 228 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 7,56,442 and the toll to 16,254, a civic official aid.

It was the second day in a row when the metropolis recorded less than 300 fresh cases, with Monday seeing an addition of 267 to the tally. On August 23, the city had witnessed the lowest number of cases at 226, the civic official added.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:22 PM IST