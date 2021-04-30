Mumbai: COVID-19 positive thief flees quarantine centre to meet wife, arrested in 24 hours

A 24-year-old man, who was recently arrested for house break-in and had tested positive while in police custody, fled from the quarantine centre in Kandivali (W) to meet his wife. The accused, Karim Khan, however, was arrested within 24 hours when he had called his wife to meet him.

Khan, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested on Sunday for breaking into a provision store and fleeing with cash and valuables worth ₹4 lakh. Subsequently, he was remanded to judicial custody, where he tested positive for COVID-19. As the prison refused to take him, he was lodged in a quarantine centre at Sai Nagar. Khan, however, managed to escape from the window and flee.

Upon learning of Khan's escape, police enquired at his house in Anand Nagar, but could not find him. Police were under pressure to nab him as he was COVID positive and put surveillance on his wife's movements, which ultimately led them to Khan. Police then donned the PPE kits, as he was COVID positive, and nabbed him from Jogeshwari (W). Khan was then booked for fleeing from custody and violating Covid guidelines. He is now lodged at St George Hospital's COVID ward.