Mumbai: COVID-19 cases on decline, but hospitalisations may increase, says BMC

Although Covid positive cases, which touched 20,000 cases per day last week, have declined and the death rate has also slowed down, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation expects an increase in the number of hospitalisations in coming days.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner of BMC said "Around six lakh patients are in home quarantine and there are chances that some of them may get admitted in the coming days. Therefore, the hospitalisations may see an increase this week and next week. We are prepared for the situation and have already increased the number of beds in our quarantine centres."

While speaking on the third wave, Kakani said "We were expecting that the number of positive cases will start decreasing in the third week of January, but we have observed that the number of cases have already decreased in the last few days. If this downfall remains till the end of the week, we can say the third wave has subsided.”

"The number of positive patients have increased and we will move towards herd immunity That would be the downfall of Covid -19. So, after a few days, we can say we are going from 'Pandemic' to 'Endemic',” said Kakani.

Further, the BMC has also started giving training to private nursing homes and general physicians (GPs) to handle patients with symptoms and determine when they should be sent to conduct RTPCR tests.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:52 PM IST