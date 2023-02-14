Mumbai: Court warns prison guard for nude search, abusing inmate

A special court has warned a prison guard of Mumbai Central Prison for humiliating an inmate by taking his nude search in presence of others and has directed that the jail superintendent ensure against a repeat of such incidents.

The inmate was arrested in connection with an extortion case, the trial of which is being conducted by the special court. He had made an application before the court and complained of the misbehaviour. He had said the searching guard had singled him out when he returned after attending court and abused him in filthy language. He sought that the CCTV footage of the prison of the specific time be checked in this regard. Appearing before the court in person, the inmate had argued that using abusive language is illegal and a violation of his fundamental right and that the searching guard has no right to do such acts. He had also sought that the court direct an inquiry into the misbehaviour and take appropriate action against him.

Special Judge BD Shelke said in a brief order that the court found substance in his contentions a warning would suffice. The court directed the searching guard Anil Ingale not to misbehave, or use abusive language against the inmate. It further directed that the jail superintendent of Arthur Road Jail take care that no such incidents shall repeat inside the prison with the inmate or any other undertrial prisoners.

The court had called for the jail’s response to the inmate’s complaint. The jail had responded with a report and statement of Ingale. He had contended that on personal search of the inmate he had found chits and submitted a report and that the complaint was out of grudge.

