Mumbai: BMC takes 22 to court for ignoring plastic ban

Mumbai: The BMC has dragged 22 people to court for ignoring its warning to not sell single use plastics at their shops and stalls. From July 1, 2022, to February 10, the civic body seized 4,120 kg of plastic in Mumbai, while collecting Rs44.2 lakh as penalties during the action. According to a BMC officer, the action will continue.

The plastic ban

In 2018, the state government banned single use plastic and the BMC began taking action against hawkers and shop owners. However, the pandemic brought all efforts to a standstill. The civic body resumed with the exercise only in July 2022. The demand for a ban against single use plastic was first raised after the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai.

A special committee appointed by the state government had pointed out that single use plastic and carry bags thinner than 50 microns had blocked the water flow in stormwater drains and nullahs.

Over the last eight months, 22 teams of BMC officers visited 884 places and seized 4,120 kg plastic and collected Rs44.2 lakh as fines. A total of 250 officers were appointed for inspection work.