Mumbai Court To Hear ED Plea In ₹70 Crore Money Laundering Case Against 'Godman' Ashok Kharat Accused Of Rape & Fraud | File Pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved a special PMLA court in Mumbai seeking a production warrant against self-styled godman-cum-astrologer Ashok Kharat, facing rape and fraud charges, in a money laundering case.

The ED filed a criminal case against Kharat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik police FIR filed against the 'godman' on charges of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women victims.

The PMLA court is scheduled to hear the federal probe agency's plea for custody on Saturday.

Kharat, who is currently in police custody in Nashik, also faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women. The Nashik police arrested him on March 18 after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years.

A court in Nashik on Friday remanded Kharat to police custody till May 4 in a case involving the cheating of a Pune-based businessman of more than Rs 5 crore.

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over Rs 70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts.

It may be noted that benami bank accounts are those held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual.

Earlier this week, the ED moved the special court, urging it to issue a production warrant under relevant provisions of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) and PMLA, directing Nashik Central Jail (where the accused was then lodged in rape cases) to produce Kharat before the special judge.

After his production before the special judge, the ED is likely to seek Kharat's custody after formally arresting him in its case.

The central probe agency has submitted that Kharat's custody was essential to unearth the larger conspiracy, identify ultimate beneficiaries, and trace the money trail, which the ED suspects may have cross-border implications.

Kharat allegedly opened 60 accounts at the Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society, Ahilyanagar district, in one day using victims' documents without their consent and conducted transactions worth more than Rs 70 crores, it has claimed.

Investigations have revealed that Kharat has acquired various movable and immovable properties in his name as well as family members' names out of funds accumulated through extortion from victims and by selling common items as 'blessed' items like tamarind seeds and honey, the ED has alleged.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing cases filed against Kharat. The SIT had filed a request application in the Nashik court on April 30, seeking his custody in the cheating case, which is the ninth offence against him.

In eight other cases, Kharat faces charges of sexually exploiting women.

Kharat, a well-heeled man with political connections, is accused of sexually exploiting several women by claiming to have divine powers and knowledge of black magic, and also committing large-scale financial fraud.

The SIT is conducting a probe into 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against the astrologer in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)