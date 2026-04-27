Bhopal Youth Booked For Rape, Blackmailing Woman For 6 Years ; POCSO Case Registered | FP Photo

Youth booked for rape, blackmailing woman for 6 yrs

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

Bajaria police have booked a man for allegedly raping and blackmailing a young woman since she was a minor. The accused sexually exploited the victim for six years using her obscene videos which he had shot and saved. The victim sent her complaint to police by post as the accused identified as Rohit Vishwakarma was now issuing threats to send her videos to her would be husband and in-laws. Bajaria police have registered a case under POCSO Act. Efforts are underway to arrest the culprit.

According to reports, the accused who lives near victim’s residence lured her when she was 16 years old. He made her obscene video clips, threatened to circulate them and began sexually assaulting her whenever he found her alone. The victim remained silent out of fear and the accused continued exploiting her even after she attained adulthood. Recently when the victim’s family decided date for her marriage, Rohit once again threatened to leak the obscene video clips to her would be in-laws. He forced the victim into a non-consensual marriage ceremony at a temple and kept her confined. The victim also learnt that the Rohit’s family was opposed to this marriage. When she confronted him over this, Rohit abandoned her. The victim then sent her complaint to police through speed post and later reached the police station to record her statement.