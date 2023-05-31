Mumbai court sentences 6-year jail to 5 men for robbery on local train | Representative Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced five men to six years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing and assaulting a local train commuter back in 2016. In the submission before the court, Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya said that Sahadev Jhore, 26, a clerk working with a shipping company in Belapur had gone for office-related work to Pune on December 30, 2016.

All men alighted at different stations in the local train

Upon return, the Wadala resident boarded the first class compartment of the last Panvel – CSMT local and boarded it at around 12am from the Mankhurd station. He had noticed four men boarding the train from the Kurla station. At the GTB station, another person joined them. As the Wadala station neared, Jhore proceeded towards the door to alight.

Victim narrates the robbery ordeal in his testimony

In his testimony, he said that while he was trying to deboard, one of the accused banged his head on the holding bar and another showed him a knife and did not let him alight. After the station passed, a third person from the group pulled his neck chain, his earrings and also took two of his mobile phones and wallet. At this time, Jhore started protesting, after which he was attacked on his face with a knife. Consequently, he started bleeding and felt dizzy. Another from the group started pulling the bag on Jhore's shoulder. The men continued to assault him and got down from the running train at the Sewree station, and fled.

A total of 13 witnesses were examined by the prosecution.