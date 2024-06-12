Mumbai: Court Sentences 27-Year-Old Tailor To Life Imprisonment For Killing Sex Worker

Mumbai: 51 Homebuyers Wait 11 Years, Take Action Against Goregaon Developer & Partner | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 27-year-old tailor has been sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing a sex worker to death on suspicion of theft. The accused claimed he was a minor at the time of the incident, however, the court rejected his defence, noting his consistent assertion during proceedings that he was 21.

According to the case filed by a friend of the victim, who was with her at a bus stop near CSMT station on March 4, 2018, the accused approached them at 9.45pm and began stabbing the victim before fleeing. The woman later succumbed to her injuries.

Abdul Hamid Ansari, the accused, was arrested on March 7, 2018. The prosecution contended that before the incident, the accused and the victim were together, during which he suspected her of stealing money from his wallet. When confronted, the victim denied the accusation, leading to an altercation.