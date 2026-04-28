Mumbai Court Sends Suspended BMC Official Nitin Shukla To Police Custody Until April 30 In Alleged Sexual Assault Case

BMC official Nitin Shukla remanded to police custody after arrest in alleged sexual assault case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded BMC official and former ‘K-East’ Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nitin Shukla to police custody till April 30 in connection with allegations of repeated sexual assault on a woman architect over the past three years on the pretext of marriage.

Meanwhile, Shukla has also been suspended from duty, senior officials from the BMC administration confirmed. He was sent on compulsory leave on Monday, immediately after his arrest.

Suspension order in process

"Shukla has been suspended and the file is in process. The order will be issued on Wednesday. The suspension will continue until the investigation into the case is underway," a senior BMC officer told the FPJ. Although Shukla has been working as the Assistant Municipal Commissioner for the last 1.5 years, he was previously with the BMC as sub-engineer.

Arrest after survivor’s complaint

Shukla was arrested by the Parksite Police on Monday, April 27, following a complaint lodged by the survivor, who works as an architect engineer in a private firm. As per sources, the architect came in contact with Shukla when he earlier worked as the sub-engineer.

According to the FIR, the two had first met around three years ago in connection with work. Their acquaintance gradually developed into a friendship, after which Shukla allegedly promised marriage and sexually exploited her.

Police seek custody for probe

During the court hearing, police sought custody of the accused to conduct detailed interrogation, carry out his medical examination, and collect further evidence related to the case. The court granted police custody accordingly.

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Digital evidence being examined

Police officials stated that Shukla had been in contact with the complainant through Instagram chats and had allegedly taken her to hotels on multiple occasions. Investigators are currently gathering digital and other supporting evidence. His mobile phone has been seized and sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

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