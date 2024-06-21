 Mumbai: Court Sends Hiten Desai, Head Of Home Automation At Leading Manufacturer To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Hit-and-Run Case In Khar
Days after the Khar police arrested a 53-year-old businessman for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and committing a hit-and-run offence on June 16, the Bandra court on Wednesday sent Hiten Desai, a resident of Marol, Andheri East, into 14 days of judicial custody.

According to the FIR, the complainant Amit Rokade, 32, a driver residing in Bandra East, was riding his motorcycle with his wife as pillion passenger. He stopped his motorcycle near Jai Jawan Restaurant on Linking Road in Khar West. Desai’s car collided with Rokade’s motorcycle, causing Rokade to sustain a left leg injury and his wife, Shena, to sustain a right leg injury. Rokade attempted to stop the car, but Desai fled the scene.

According to a witness, Dhanashree Gantandle, 36, who resides in Bandra East, she tried to stop the accused driver, but he did not comply and attempted to drive over her at high speed, causing an injury to a finger on her left hand. A constable attempted to stop him, but Desai drove his car into several people and hit other vehicles in an attempt to flee.

Another constable, Waghmare, also tried to stop him, but Desai attempted to run him over. Desai’s car windows were broken during these incidents, but he managed to escape. The police eventually stopped him at Pali Hill, arrested him, and brought him to the Khar police station.

He was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additionally, he was charged under sections 184 (driving over the speed limit), 185 (driving by a drunken person), 134A (not providing medical help to injured victims in an accident), and 134B of the Motor Vehicle Act.

