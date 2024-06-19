Mumbai: Hiten Desai, Head Of Home Automation At Leading Manufacturer, Arrested For Drunk Driving & Attempted Hit-And-Run

Mumbai: Hiten Desai, 53, Head of Home Automation at a leading manufacturer of electrical products company, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and hit and run. The Khar police arrested Desai on June 16, and the court has remanded him to police custody until June 19.

According to the police report, the accused, Desai, resides in Marol, Andheri East. The complainant, Dhanashree Gantandle, 36, who resides in Bandra East, is an employee of a private company. On June 16, at 8 pm, Gantandle and her sister were shopping on Linking Road, Bandra West.

She noticed a crowd gathered around a red colour Creta car (MH 02 EP 5045). She tried to stop the driver, but he did not comply and attempted to drive over her at high speed, causing an injury to a finger on her left hand. A constable attempted to stop him, but Desai attempted drove his car into several people and hit other vehicles and tried to flee.

Another constable, Waghmare, also tried to stop him, but Desai attempted to run him over. Desai’s car windows were broken during these incidents, but he managed to escape. The police eventually stopped him at Pali Hill, arrested him, and brought him to the Khar police station.

The Khar police registered a case against Desai under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, he was charged under sections 184 (driving over the speed limits), 185 (driving by a drunken person), 134 (A) (not providing medical help to injured victims in an accident), and 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicle Act on June 16.

According to the FIR, the complainant Amit Rokade, 32, a driver residing in Bandra East, was involved in an incident on June 16 at 7:45 pm. Rokade was riding his motorcycle (MH 02 FS 8621) with his wife seated on the pillion. When Rokade stopped his motorcycle near Jai Javan Restaurant on Linking Road in Khar West, Desai's car collided with Rokade's motorcycle, causing Rokade to sustain a left leg injury and his wife, Shena, to sustain a right leg injury. Rokade attempted to stop the car, but Desai did not comply and continued driving.