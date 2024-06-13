Mumbai: Court Sends Dawood's Aide Imran Kaliya To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Extortion Case | Photo Credits: Azhar Khan

Mumbai: The court has sent Imran Kaliya into Judicial Custody for 14 days in connection of the extortion case. The investigation of Anti Extortion Cell (AEC), revealed that accused Imran Kaliya was an active member of D Gang and he was actively in touch with Mustaqeem Ibrahim a brother of Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim. Police also recovered a total of 18 lakhs rupees In this case.

The complainant, a 46-year-old resident of Mira Road, was working as a marketing employee in Dubai along with her husband when Imran forced her to invest in a gold business, promising good profits. The woman invested Rs 32 lakh from the sale proceeds of her Mira Road house. But Imran Kaliya did not give the profit amount.

Imran Kaliya threatened her in the name of Dawood and extorted another Rs 16 lakh saying that he was a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and also threatened to kill her children who live in Dubai.

As soon as a case was registered based on the woman's complaint, the anti-extortion cell arrested Imran Kaliya from Nagpada. Accused Imran Kaliya, used a photo of his father with Dawood Ibrahim for the extortion and an investigation needs to be done to find out accused has threatened how many more people.