Mumbai: Court Extends Dawood's Aide Imran Kaliya's Police Custody Till June 12 In Extortion Case

Mumbai: The court has extended 4 days of police custody till 12th June, of Imran Kaliya to the Anti-Extortion Cell(AEC), for further investigation.

The investigation revealed that Imran Kaliya was in touch with Mustaqeem Ibrahim Kaskar, brother of Dawood Ibrahim and AEC has found the international mobile number of Mustaqeem on his phone as well. Police also found more international numbers on his phone which need to be investigated.

Accused Imraan Kaliya used a photo of his father with Dawood Ibrahim for the extortion and an investigation needs to be done to find out to how many more people accused has threatened, the remand says. Police have recovered Rs 10 lakh rupees from Imran Kaliya out of 48 Lakhs and more to be recovered.

A 46-year-old resident of Mira Road was working as a marketing employee in Dubai along with her husband when Imran forced her to invest in a gold business, promising good profits. The woman invested Rs 32 lakh from the sale proceeds of her Mira Road house. But Imran Kaliya did not give the profit amount.

Imran Kaliya threatened her in the name of Dawood and extorted another Rs 16 lakh saying that he was a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and also threatened to kill her children who live in Dubai. As soon as a case was registered at Chembur Police Station, based on the woman's complaint, the anti-extortion cell arrested Imran Kaliya from Nagpada.