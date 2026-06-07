Mumbai: Court Rejects Ousted Bandra Gymkhana President’s Plea For Interim Relief

The City Civil Court declined interim relief to former Bandra Gymkhana president Dr Cheryl Misquitta in her challenge to a no-confidence resolution passed by members | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 6: Dr Cheryl Misquitta, who was removed as president of the Bandra Gymkhana through a resolution passed on March 22, approached the City Civil Court and sought interim relief to restrain the gymkhana from obstructing her from functioning as president.

Misquitta claimed that the special meeting was called illegally, without any emergency and without the signatures of 20% members. She also contended that though an inquiry was conducted and a report was submitted, no fault was found with her. She said her objections to the meeting were not considered.

Gymkhana opposes plea

The gymkhana opposed her plea, contending that Misquitta was given notice of the meeting, which was also displayed on the notice board. It said she had raised written objections but chose not to attend the meeting, where members passed a no-confidence motion.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai: Bandra Gymkhana Faces Dress Code Row During East Indian Cultural Event

The court dismissed her notice of motion, observing that the majority of members had no confidence in her and that she had failed to show a prima facie case, balance of convenience or irreparable loss. It noted that Misquitta was aware of the meeting agenda and had not challenged the notice before the court.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/