Mumbai: Bandra Gymkhana Faces Dress Code Row During East Indian Cultural Event

Bandra Gymkhana members question alleged dress code relaxations during a traditional East Indian cultural programme | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: Even as a civil court hears a suit challenging the suspension of the newly elected president of Bandra Gymkhana, the institution has become embroiled in another controversy involving the alleged violation of its dress code during a recent cultural event.

Members raise concerns over dress code violations

Some members have raised questions over male members wearing short trousers and sleeveless shirts in areas where such attire is explicitly prohibited. In response to the allegations, the gymkhana stated that there had been no violation of the dress code, as the members had attended the traditional band festival wearing customary East Indian attire. As an institution founded by the East Indian community, the gymkhana said it took pride in preserving its cultural heritage.

However, some members pointed out that the gymkhana is governed by a detailed set of bye-laws, rules and regulations. “Even during Christmas and other occasions, a dress code is enforced. We want to know whether any specific dress code was announced for the recent Battle of the Bands event. Could members and guests enter the gymkhana dressed as they pleased?” they asked.

Gymkhana rules prohibit certain attire

The gymkhana’s dress code explicitly prohibits shorts, vests and sleeveless shirts in certain areas, including the dining hall and bar. There are also restrictions on “flared short trousers” in the fitness centre. Similar restrictions apply to the cafeteria, pavilion and terrace.

Critics said photographs of members allegedly violating the dress code had been circulated on social media, warning that this could set a precedent for future events.

Members seek clarity on traditional attire exemption

Some members, however, wondered whether the dress code was being revised to accommodate traditional East Indian attire. “It would certainly be a positive step if rules such as the dress code are revisited. Traditional attire should be permitted,” said a member.

One member claimed that his brother, a well-known rink hockey player participating in a tournament at the gymkhana, had previously been denied entry for wearing shorts. He was reportedly told that the gymkhana’s rules did not permit short trousers on the premises.

Another member remarked that any exceptions to the rules, if they existed, appeared to benefit only a select few.

Gymkhana defends traditional dress at cultural event

Theresa Aguiar, honorary general secretary of the gymkhana, said the incident occurred during the “Battle of the Bands”, a cultural event in which traditional East Indian bands compete for prizes.

“The band members and attendees came dressed in traditional East Indian attire. Being an East Indian institution, we value and respect our heritage, and it was therefore clear that traditional East Indian attire was the preferred dress code for that evening. Consequently, this did not constitute a violation of our normal dress code,” said Aguiar.

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