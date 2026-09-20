Mumbai Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Accused Of Getting Govt Insurance Job Through Dummy Candidate | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has denied anticipatory bail to a 32-year-old Patna resident accused of fraudulently obtaining a job at a central government-owned insurance firm and drawing `20.16 lakh in salary over roughly two years.

Fraud allegations in recruitment

According to the prosecution, accused Chandan Kumar allegedly made a dummy candidate appear for the examination and interview conducted for the post of administrative officer. He was appointed on April 1, 2024.

On October 6, 2025, the insurer received an e-mail alleging that Kumar, along with two other employees, had fraudulently secured appointments.

Subsequently, the firm initiated an investigation and claimed to have found that Kumar’s biometrics did not match the impressions taken during the examination. A show-cause notice was issued to him and his services were terminated on January 6 this year.

Claims over other candidates

The public prosecutor also claimed that Kumar’s dummy candidate had appeared for the other two accused in the same recruitment process. However, details regarding the duo were not clear.

Kumar’s lawyer argued that the company had not given him an opportunity to defend himself.

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Court rejects bail plea

Rejecting his anticipatory bail plea, the court observed, “The applicant’s biometric impressions are stated to be matching with those recorded during the subsequent training process. However, this circumstance by itself does not explain the alleged mismatch concerning the impressions and photographs pertaining to the examination and interview.”

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