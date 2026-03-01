 Mumbai Court Rejects Archana Kute's Anticipatory Bail In ₹2,467 Crore DMCCSL Money Laundering Case
The Special PMLA court denied anticipatory bail to Archana Kute, wife of Suresh Kute, in a ₹2,467 crore DMCCSL money laundering case. Arrested in a fraud probe, she allegedly diverted depositors’ funds to Kute Group entities. ED argued she held significant ownership and benefited from illegal funds, opposing her claim of non-involvement.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Mumbai Court Rejects Archana Kute's Anticipatory Bail In ₹2,467 Crore DMCCSL Money Laundering Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Special PMLA court in Mumbai has denied anticipatory bail to Archana Kute, wife of Suresh Kute (Kute Group) and former chairman of Dnyanradha Multi-State Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (DMCCSL). She faces a money laundering case involving Rs 2,467 crore alongside her husband. Archana is currently in prison after her arrest in a fraud case at Kaij Police Station.

A total of 36 cases have been filed across police stations for allegedly inducing depositors to invest in DMCCSL and diverting funds to Kute Group entities. She sought anticipatory bail, claiming she was implicated only as Suresh’s wife and a non-executive director/shareholder with no role in daily management.

ED prosecutor Arvind Aghav opposed the plea, arguing she held substantial ownership (50% shares in many companies with Suresh, designated partner in LLPs, and proprietary concerns in her name). She was aware of the illegal funds from DMCCSL, used for property purchases, personal expenses, and non-business purposes, benefiting her directly/indirectly.

