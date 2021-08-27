Mumbai: Court refuses bail to woman booked for robbing local train commuter

A Sessions Court, on Monday, denied bail to a 22-year-old woman accused of robbing, at knife point, a train passenger between Currey Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) station in broad daylight. It called the offence ‘extremely serious’.

Sherubanu Khan had claimed bail on the grounds of being a woman. The court said that alone cannot be the ground to be released on bail. It detailed the manner in which the crime took place. “The informant was sitting quietly in the bogie, when the accused and her accomplices had spotted him. Then, with a definite plan, they had targeted him. They had a dangerous weapon with them as well.”

Additional Sessions Judge UM Padwad added that they beat the informant and then snatched away his gold chain, cash and identity card. The court called the offence ‘extremely serious’. It pointed out that the offence was committed in broad daylight; thus, it is more grave.

The Trombay resident had also claimed bail on the ground that the chargesheet had been filed. The court cited her active role in the offence. Simply because the chargesheet is filed, it said that she will not be entitled for bail. It said that the possibility of her committing a similar offence always remains.

One of her associates had managed to flee and is absconding. The court said that the probe with respect to the remaining stolen property and the absconding accused is on and her release was bound to hamper it.

The commuter had managed to nab one of the robbers when the train had stopped at a signal between the stations. At CSTM, he had raised an alarm and the assailant was handed over to the police. During the probe, the woman was arrested and part of the gold chain was recovered from a co-accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:38 PM IST