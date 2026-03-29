Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Senior Police Officers For Dereliction Of Duty | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has raised a need for ‘bold orders’ against the

high-ranking officers, avoiding to do their duties. Such an act can

constitute criminal offence, the session judge said while directing

the magistrate court to proceed against senior police officials

including former director general of police of the state, Satish

Mathur and other senior officers.

Investigation Lapses Highlighted

The additional sessions judge Mujibodeen S. Shaikh said, the

anti-corruption laws have been enacted. However, acts of commission

and omission, lack of expertise and delay in investigation are the

vital reasons.

Revision Petition Hearing

The court was hearing the revision petition filed by businessman and

activist Kamlakar Shenoy against the order of dismissal of his

complaint filed before the metropolitan magistrate court, Dadar. He

had approached the magistrate court in 2017 against Mathur, and other

officers namely Keshav Patil, then additional commissioner of police,

Ranjan Bhogle then additional Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhogle

for not registering his complaint.

Court Allows Petition

The court has allowed the petition filed by Shenoy and ordered

magistrate to act against the officers under 166 A (public servant

disobeying directions under law), 217 (public servant, knowingly

disobeys any direction of the law to save a person) and 218 (public

servant farming incorrect records or writing with intent to save

person) read with 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Allegations Against Officials

Shenoy had moved a complaint before the magistrate court against these

police officers for failure to act against the officers of Maharashtra

Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Officers of Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstructions Board. The activists had claimed that he had sought to book the government officials for not taking

action against the developers who had not surrendered surplus area

admeasuring 1,37,322.53 sq.mt, which he alleged, caused a loss of Rs

14,000 crores to the government.

Police Inaction Alleged

Shenoy claimed that the police failed to register the case and

conducted an inquiry. When asked, he was told that a legal opinion has

been sought on the issue. Shenoy claimed that the act of the accused

for seeking opinion of the department where the proposed accused work

and conducting the discreet inquiry, is illegal.

Magistrate Complaint Dismissed

As the police failed to act against the officials of MHADA and

respective authorities, Shenoy had approached the magistrate court to

prosecute these senior police officials for their failure to lodge the

case. However, the magistrate court had dismissed his complaint, hence

he approached the sessions court.

Delay In FIR Registration

Shenoy argued that when the public servants abuse their position

causing loss to the government it amounts to a serious aspect. ‘The

report amounting to cognizable offence was given to the respondents

and they being police Officers and public servants should have

registered the First Information Report (FIR). However, the

respondents kept the complaint pending up to 25 months,” Shenoy

contended.

Inquiry Used As Cover

He argued that the respondents have consciously avoided to register

the FIR against the concerned Officials of MHADA, under the garb of

inquiry though the information discloses commission of cognizable

offences.

Defense Argument Presented

The defense lawyer for these senior officers contended that as against

the allegations, action had been initiated. It was argued that they

had sought permission to hold open inquiry against these officials but

the same was denied and discreet inquiry was initiated. It is claimed

that the offence cannot be registered directly against the public

servant without seeking permission from the competent authority or

State Government.

Court Observes Negligence

The court after hearing this noted that the officials had been making

inquiries for more than two years. On this the court said, “the act of

the respondents come under the omission to consider the prevailing

laws and another facet of negligent or dereliction of duty,”

Also Watch:

Failure To Act Promptly

“When there is ample evidence, that the MHADA Officials in collusion

with the developers caused wrongful loss to the government, then it

was the duty of respondents to register the FIR immediately and to

start the inquiry to find out the truth in the matter. However, the

respondents avoided their responsibility and duty and chose to take

the opinion from the Principal Secretary of the Housing Department,”

the court further noted.

Prima Facie Offence Made

The court further noted that, “After considering the entire fact and

circumstances, it becomes crystal clear that under the garb of

preliminary inquiry continues years together the respondents showed

utter disregard to the mandate of law and provisions and therefore,

prima facilely committed the offence.”

Strong Message To Officials

“In such set up circumstances time has come to pass the bold order to

teach the lesson to the public servant working on the higher positions

of Government, if they avoided their Official duty showing utter

disregard to the law of land then their act can constitute criminal

offence. So also, the time has come to give a strong message to the

Executive Officers/ Bureaucrats that their omission and inaction to

take proper action at appropriate time is causing serious issues

regarding the economy of the Country as well as economy of the State,”

the court said.

No One Above Law

“Now the time has also come to make it clear that no one is above the

law and law does not protect the white-collar persons who are using

their Office/designation to protect the Officers deeply involved in

wrongful gain for them and wrongful loss for the State,” the court

said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/