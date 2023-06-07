Mumbai Court Grants Man Bail On 'Humanitarian Grounds' 2 Days After His Death

Representative Image | FPJ

A Mumbai court recently granted a 62-year-old man who was detained in a cheating case interim bail on "medical and humanitarian grounds," two days after the man passed away. On May 9, hours after the conclusion of the hearing about his bail plea, Suresh Pawar passed away. Two days later, however, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal S. Gaike granted him interim bail.

Accused suffered from multiple illnesses

Real estate agent Pawar was detained for allegedly selling a property using fraudulent paperwork. The defendant, who had been detained since December 31, 2021, had requested temporary bail for a period of six months due to health concerns.

Pawar claimed in his application that he had severe diabetes and experienced a number of age-related illnesses. He suffered a toe injury in February and was taken to the government-run J J Hospital from where he was later released. However, the petitioner claimed that because of gangrene in his toe, it had to be removed.

Worsening condition led to hospitalisation

According to the argument, Pawar withdrew his request for freedom from the high court on April 19 after the high court instructed the jail staff to give him sufficient medical attention in March. The following day, Pawar's condition worsened and he had to be readmitted to J J Hospital. However, because of subpar medical care, his wound turned septic which necessitated the amputation of his leg below the knee, the plea said.

In order to receive proper medical care, the defendant later got a lung infection and requested interim bail for six months. The court stated in its judgement that Pawar's request for interim relief can be taken into consideration on strictly humanitarian grounds given his advanced age, serious physical issues, and ongoing need for medical treatment.