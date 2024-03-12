 Mumbai Court Grants Interim Relief To Advocate Shekhar Jagtap In Forging Documents Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Court Grants Interim Relief To Advocate Shekhar Jagtap In Forging Documents Case

Mumbai Court Grants Interim Relief To Advocate Shekhar Jagtap In Forging Documents Case

Jagtap had approached the sessions court on Saturday for anticipatory bail. The plea was heard on Monday, wherein it was contended that Jagtap has been falsely implicated and there are all the documents in place.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Court Grants Interim Relief To Advocate Shekhar Jagtap In Forging Documents Case | representative pic

Mumbai: The sessions court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to advocate Shekhar Jagtap, booked by Colaba police for forgery of documents related to his appointment as special public prosecutor, after the prosecution said that they are yet to record the statement of then home minister who approved his appointment.

Jagtap had approached the sessions court on Saturday for anticipatory bail. The plea was heard on Monday, wherein it was contended that Jagtap has been falsely implicated and there are all the documents in place.

Senior counsel Raja Thakare, who appeared for Jagtap, contended that the applicant is an advocate by profession having 23 years of practice. He has been appointed as public prosecutor on several matters and has represented Bar Council of India, NIA and other reputed clients.

Read Also
Mumbai Advocate Shekhar Jagtap Moves Bombay HC Challenging FIR For Allegedly Forging SPP Letter
article-image

Plea Objected By Complainant

The plea was, however, objected by the complainant Sanjay Punamiya's advocate Rizwan Merchant, saying that the accused is so influential that they forged letters.

The court, after hearing all the parties, granted Jagtap interim protection observing, “It is important to note that the investigating officer has till date not recorded statements of responsible ministers from the Mantralaya. In such circumstances it is important to protect the applicant.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Court Grants Interim Relief To Advocate Shekhar Jagtap In Forging Documents Case

Mumbai Court Grants Interim Relief To Advocate Shekhar Jagtap In Forging Documents Case

Mumbai: Western Naval Command Sets Up Board Of Enquiry To Investigate For Missing Seaman Sahil...

Mumbai: Western Naval Command Sets Up Board Of Enquiry To Investigate For Missing Seaman Sahil...

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Housing Society & OTIS Elevator Company After Ex-IGP's Son & Grandson Get...

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Housing Society & OTIS Elevator Company After Ex-IGP's Son & Grandson Get...

2008 Malegaon Blast Case: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Skips NIA Court Hearing, Warrant Issued

2008 Malegaon Blast Case: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Skips NIA Court Hearing, Warrant Issued

Mumbai: Retired Cop's Son Assaulted By 5 Men In Dharavi, Probe Underway; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Mumbai: Retired Cop's Son Assaulted By 5 Men In Dharavi, Probe Underway; CCTV Footage Goes Viral