Mumbai Court Grants Interim Relief To Advocate Shekhar Jagtap In Forging Documents Case

Mumbai: The sessions court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to advocate Shekhar Jagtap, booked by Colaba police for forgery of documents related to his appointment as special public prosecutor, after the prosecution said that they are yet to record the statement of then home minister who approved his appointment.

Jagtap had approached the sessions court on Saturday for anticipatory bail. The plea was heard on Monday, wherein it was contended that Jagtap has been falsely implicated and there are all the documents in place.

Senior counsel Raja Thakare, who appeared for Jagtap, contended that the applicant is an advocate by profession having 23 years of practice. He has been appointed as public prosecutor on several matters and has represented Bar Council of India, NIA and other reputed clients.

Plea Objected By Complainant

The plea was, however, objected by the complainant Sanjay Punamiya's advocate Rizwan Merchant, saying that the accused is so influential that they forged letters.

The court, after hearing all the parties, granted Jagtap interim protection observing, “It is important to note that the investigating officer has till date not recorded statements of responsible ministers from the Mantralaya. In such circumstances it is important to protect the applicant.”