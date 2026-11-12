Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Indore Developer Accused Of Creating 2,805 Malicious APK Files In ₹150-Crore Cyber Fraud Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Esplanade Magistrate Court in Mumbai has granted bail to a 36-year-old software developer from Indore, Pankaj Avadhesh Lal Gupta, who was arrested in connection with a ₹150-crore cyber fraud case. Gupta was arrested by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

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According to the police investigation, Gupta allegedly created 2,805 malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files, which were used by various cybercrime networks to defraud people across the country.

The investigation revealed that the cybercrime networks involved in these frauds had allegedly cheated people of approximately ₹150 crore. More than 9,600 people were affected by the fraudulent activities.

Earned ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 for Each APK File

According to the police, Gupta allegedly developed and supplied a large number of malicious APK files to cybercriminals for carrying out online frauds. Thousands of people across the country were targeted using these files.

Accused Of Creating 2,805 Malware APK Files

Investigating agencies alleged that Gupta sold the malicious APK files to cybercrime modules operating at the ground level. He allegedly charged between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 for each APK file. The police alleged that these files were used by cybercriminals to target individuals and carry out online financial frauds. Following his arrest in the case, the Esplanade Magistrate Court has now granted bail to Gupta.